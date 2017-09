Feb 5 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 27.2 million euros ($30.80 million) versus 26.8 million euros

* Q4 operating profit ex-items 2.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros

* Will propose that a dividend of 0.05 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)