Aug 8 (Reuters) - Digia Oyj : * Digia’s second quarter 2014: net sales and operating profit fell, operating

profit from domestic operations showed marked improvement * Q2 net sales EUR 24.5 million versus EUR 28.0 million * Q2 operating profit EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.9 million * Expects 2014 demand to remain good in all domestic business areas * Expects 2014 net sales and profitability to remain at least at a reasonable

level