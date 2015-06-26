FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caribbean telecom services provider Digicel files for U.S. IPO
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Caribbean telecom services provider Digicel files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Digicel Group Ltd, which offers communications services in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup were among the underwriters for the IPO, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1NiKE0m)

Digicel said it currently provides mobile communications services to 13.6 million subscribers in 31 markets.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DCEL”.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

