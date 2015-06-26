FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Usain Bolt's sponsor Digicel files for U.S. IPO
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Usain Bolt's sponsor Digicel files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds IPO details, company background)

June 26 (Reuters) - Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean telecommunications company that sponsors sprinters Usain Bolt and Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, filed for an initial public offering of Class A common stock.

The company, founded by Irish billionaire Denis O‘Brien, said J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank and Citigroup were among the underwriters for the IPO. The media tycoon also chairs Digicel’s board.

Digicel said it currently provides mobile communications services to 13.6 million subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions, up from 400,000 on March 31, 2002.

Digicel, which also sponsors the West Indies cricket team, intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DCEL", it told U.S regulators in a preliminary prospectus on Friday. (1.usa.gov/1NiKE0m)

The company reported a loss of $157.6 million on revenue of $2.79 billion for the year ended March 31, compared with a profit of $43.5 million on revenue of $2.75 billion a year earlier.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of $200 million, but did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.