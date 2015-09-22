FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digicel says IPO expected to be priced at $13-$16/shr
September 22, 2015

Digicel says IPO expected to be priced at $13-$16/shr

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Digicel Group Ltd, the Caribbean telecommunications company that sponsors sprinter Usain Bolt and the West Indies cricket team, said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $13 and $16 per share.

The company, founded by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, said it would sell 124.1 million Class A shares in the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1G09nT6)

Digicel provides wireless services to 13.6 million subscribers in 31 markets in the Caribbean and South Pacific regions, according to a recent filing. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

