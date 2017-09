Sept 10 (Reuters) - Digigram SA :

* H1 operating loss 62,000 euros versus loss of 154,000 euros last year

* H1 revenue 3.1 million euros, up 6.1 pct

* Says to be confident of maintaining for FY positive result of audio activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)