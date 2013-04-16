FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. digital ad revenue climbs to $36 bln in 2012
April 16, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-U.S. digital ad revenue climbs to $36 bln in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to read Interactive Advertising
Bureau, not Internet Advertising Bureau)
    April 16 (Reuters) - Digital advertising revenue in the
United States increased 15 percent to $36.6 billion hitting a
record, according to the organization that tracks digital
spending.
    Advertisers turned mostly to search ads, the format that
dominated almost half of total spending representing 46.3
percent at $16.9 billion.
    The latest report released on Tuesday is from the
Interactive Advertising Bureau, which members include more than
500 media and technology companies responsible for 86 percent of
online advertising in the U.S., and consulting firm PwC US. 
    Mobile advertising - a form of revenue many companies from
Facebook to Yahoo to Google are trying
to increase as more people use smartphones and tablets -
represented 9.2 percent of the total U.S. digital ad revenue at
$3.4 billion.
    Display advertising, including video, rose 33 percent to $12
billion and represented almost 33 percent of total revenue.
     
    

 (Reporting By Jennifer Saba in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
