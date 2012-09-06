FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digital Generation adopts poison pill
September 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / in 5 years

Digital Generation adopts poison pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Digital Generation Inc adopted a shareholder rights plan a month after it said it was considering a sale of the company.

The advertising distribution company rejected a takeover bid by rival Extreme Reach Inc, Reuters reported in June.

A shareholder rights plan, also called a poison pill, allows companies to issue new shares if an investor acquires shares over a certain threshold, diluting their holdings.

Digital Generation said the poison pill, in place until March 5 2013, will trigger if a shareholder acquires more than 10 percent of the company’s shares.

Analysts have said that Digital Generation, formerly known as DG FastChannel, is a potential acquisition target for companies such as Google Inc and Yahoo Inc.

