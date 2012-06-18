FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DigitalGlobe says US govt plans to renew contract for third year
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

DigitalGlobe says US govt plans to renew contract for third year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc said the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) plans to renew its agreement under the EnhancedView contract for the third year.

The agreement is for the period from Sept. 1, 2012 to Aug. 31, 2013, DigitalGlobe said in a statement.

DigitalGlobe and rival GeoEye Inc had won contracts worth $7 billion from the NGA to provide high-resolution satellite images under the EnhancedView project in 2010.

In May, the Senate Armed Services Committee authorized continued funding for commercial imagery purchases, a move seen as a boost for the satellite imagery providers who are working on next-generation satellites to double their capacity.

DigitalGlobe shares, which rose 6 percent to $15.94 in morning trade, were trading up 48 cents at $15.53 in afternoon trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.