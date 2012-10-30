DigitalGlobe 3rd qtr beats Street; raises sales forecast

Oct 30 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted third-quarter results above market expectations and raised its full-year sales forecast for the third time this year.

The company, which said in July that it would buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, expects revenue growth of 18 to 21 percent for the full year, up from its earlier view of 16 percent growth.

DigitalGlobe’s profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $8.5 million, or 18 cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.