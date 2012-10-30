FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DigitalGlobe 3rd qtr beats Street; raises sales forecast
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 8:45 PM / in 5 years

DigitalGlobe 3rd qtr beats Street; raises sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted third-quarter results above market expectations and raised its full-year sales forecast for the third time this year.

The company, which said in July that it would buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, expects revenue growth of 18 to 21 percent for the full year, up from its earlier view of 16 percent growth.

DigitalGlobe’s profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $8.5 million, or 18 cents per share, from $1.1 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.