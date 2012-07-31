FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DigitalGlobe profit beats estimates; raises outlook
July 31, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

DigitalGlobe profit beats estimates; raises outlook

July 31 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc, which supplies satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted second-quarter r e sults that beat market expectations and raised its full-year sales forecast.

The company, which earlier this month agreed to buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, said it expects revenue growth of 16 percent for the full year, up from its earlier view of 14 percent growth.

DigitalGlobe reported a second-quarter net income of $9.6 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

