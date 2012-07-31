UPDATE 2-DigitalGlobe raises outlook; says on track to close GeoEye deal

* Raises FY revenue growth to 16 pct from 14 pct earlier

* Sees FY pro-forma revenue of combined company at $610 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc, a supplier of satellite imagery to U.S. intelligence agencies, posted second-quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations and the company raised its full-year sales growth forecast.

The company, which earlier this month agreed to buy smaller rival GeoEye Inc for $453 million, expects the combined company to post a pro-forma revenue of about $610 million for 2012.

“For our largest customer, the United States government, we believe the combination provides a compelling solution in a budget-constrained environment,” a company executive said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

The company expects to take about six quarters from deal closing to achieve operating synergies of about $1.5 billion.

DigitalGlobe said it was on track to close the GeoEye acquisition in late 2012 or early 2013.

The company raised its revenue growth forecast to 16 percent for the full year from its earlier view of 14 percent.

DigitalGlobe reported a second-quarter net income of $9.6 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $0.9 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $101.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 11 cents per share on revenue of $92.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s 12-month backlog jumped 32 percent to $355.3 million for the quarter ended June 30.

Shares of the company closed at $19.47 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen about 20 percent this year.