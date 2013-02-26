FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DigitalGlobe reports a profit for the fourth quarter
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

DigitalGlobe reports a profit for the fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss in the previous year, boosted by increased sales of its satellite images to businesses and U.S. intelligence agencies.

DigitalGlobe reported a profit of $17.1 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $27 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $125.4 million.

For 2013, the company said it expects revenue of between $635 million and $660 million, including sales from GeoEye, the smaller rival it bought last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
