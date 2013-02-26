UPDATE 1-DigitalGlobe's 4th-qtr results top estimates

* Fourth-quarter earnings per share $0.36 vs est $0.27

* Revenue up 28 pct

* Sees 2013 revenue at $635 mln-$660 mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - DigitalGlobe Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results largely due to increased sales of its satellite images to businesses and U.S. intelligence agencies.

The company had a profit of $17.1 million, or 36 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $27 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $125.4 million.

Sales at its largest business - defense and intelligence - jumped 29 percent to $90.3 million in the quarter.

Analysts had expected earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $111.8 million.

For 2013, the company expects revenue of between $635 million and $660 million, including sales from GeoEye, the smaller rival it bought last year.

Digital Globe shares closed at $27.00 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange after gaining 5 percent during the day.