BRIEF-Dignitana carries out preferential rights issue of SEK 16.9 million

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Dignitana AB

* Carries out a preferential rights issue of 16.9 million Swedish crowns

* Says shareholders are assigned one subscription right for each existing share held

* Nine subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for two shares at subscription price 6.50 crowns per share

* Says rights issue is assured up to 80 percent through subscription undertakings and guarantees, corresponding to about 13.5 million crowns