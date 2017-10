LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Dignity PLC : * Auto alert - Dignity Plc final dividend 10.75 pence per share * 52 week period revenue 229.6 million pounds * Underlying operating profit 69.4 million * Underlying operating profits increased eight per cent and underlying earnings

per share increased 14 per cent * Remains confident in the group’s prospects and its expectations for 2013

remain positive and unchanged