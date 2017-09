July 31 (Reuters) - Dignity PLC : * Auto alert - Dignity Plc no interim dividend * H1 underlying operating profits were £45.3 million (2012: £39.2 million) * Underlying earnings per share increased 17.6 per cent to 44.0 pence per share * On track to achieve the board’s expectations for the full year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here