#Ford Motor Co
July 23, 2013 / 11:49 PM / 4 years ago

NZ regulator files action on alleged market manipulation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s financial market regulator said on Wednesday it has started legal action against a former member of software company Diligent Board Member Services for alleged market manipulation of the company’s shares.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said it had started civil action against Brian Henry over certain orders and trades made by him in 2010, which it claimed breached securities legislation. The action followed a referral by the market operator NZX Ltd.

“Market manipulation interferes with the integrity of New Zealand’s financial markets and harms the function of open, transparent and efficient capital markets,” said FMA head of enforcement Belinda Moffat in a statement.

She said the case is the first related to alleged market manipulation in New Zealand.

There was no immediate comment from Henry on the legal action.

Diligent, which largely operates in the United States, offers software that allow companies to organise and keep track of documents for boards of directors.

Its shares traded between NZ$0.07 and NZ$0.45 cents during 2009. It last traded down 1.5 percent at NZ$6.40.

So far this year the stock has gained nearly 19 percent compared with a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

The company is currently reviewing its corporate governance after a series of administrative mistakes, including assigning too many options to executives, failing to get shareholder approval for directors’ fees, and recognising revenue too early.

Gyles Beckford; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
