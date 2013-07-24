UPDATE 1-NZ regulator files action Diligent founding shareholder

(Adds comment from target Brian Henry, updates prices)

WELLINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s financial market regulator said on Wednesday it has started legal action against an original investor in software company Diligent Board Member Services for alleged market manipulation of the company’s shares.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said it has started civil action against Brian Henry over certain orders and trades made by him in 2010, which it claimed breached securities laws. The action followed a referral by the market operator NZX Ltd .

Henry said the action was disappointing and he would respond “vigorously” to it.

“The trading I brought to the attention of the Securities Commission in 2010 had a minimal effect on the market, inadvertently lowering and then raising the price of the stock by a matter of cents,” the New York-based Henry said in a statement.

He said the net effect of the trades was worth about NZ$1,500 ($1,200).

The FMA, which replaced the Securities Commission in 2011, said the action is the first related to alleged market manipulation in New Zealand.

“Market manipulation interferes with the integrity of New Zealand’s financial markets and harms the function of open, transparent and efficient capital markets,” said FMA head of enforcement Belinda Moffat in a statement.

Diligent, which largely operates in the United States, offers software that allow companies to organise and keep track of documents for boards of directors. Its shares traded between NZ$0.25 and NZ$0.73 cents during 2010. It last traded down 2.3 percent at NZ$6.35.

So far this year the stock has gained nearly 19 percent compared with a 12 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

The company is currently reviewing its corporate governance after a series of administrative mistakes, including assigning too many options to executives, failing to get shareholder approval for directors’ fees and recognising revenue too early.

($1 = 1.2551 New Zealand dollars)