India's Dilip Buildcon files for nearly $100 mln IPO - sources
#Financials
April 1, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

India's Dilip Buildcon files for nearly $100 mln IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - India’s mid-size construction company Dilip Buildcon has filed a draft prospectus with the capital markets regulator for a “nearly $100 million” initial public offer on Tuesday, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.

Deutsche Bank and Axis Bank are the managers for the issue, the sources added.

The sources did not provide an exact figure for the IPO. They declined to be identified because the information was not public.

Executives at Dilip Buildcon were not immediately reachable for comment.

Several of Dilip Buildcon’s rivals are already listed, including Ashoka Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Sadbhav Engineering. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
