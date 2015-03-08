FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dillard's shares could fall if sales weaken and REIT denied -Barron's
March 8, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Dillard's shares could fall if sales weaken and REIT denied -Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Shares in department store retailer Dillard’s Inc could fall 14 percent if sales soften at the family-controlled company, according to the March 9 edition of Barron‘s.

While the stock is up more than 45 percent in the past year, the retailer’s exposure to energy producing states puts it at risk.

Barron’s noted that 28 percent of Dillard’s 297 stores are in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, oil states where predictions are for slower growth.

Also uncertain is an activist investor’s call for Dillard’s to place its company-owned stores into a publicly traded REIT. Putting Dillard’s in a position to rent its stores during a possible downturn could be a problem.

“(Dillard’s shares) could come under pressure again if the Street conclude that the company won’t form a public REIT,” Barron’s wrote.

Dillard’s shares closed at $131.95 on Friday.

Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Chris Reese

