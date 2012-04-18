COMMENT: UK overcooks new Dim Sum dish

LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - To hear the fanfare surrounding HSBC’s offshore renminbi bond, which became the first to list in London, you’d think a groundbreaking moment in the history of the capital markets had taken place.

“This morning, we saw the launch of the first RMB bond outside of Chinese sovereign territories,” UK Chancellor George Osborne said at a gathering of the City’s great and good to celebrate the new issue on Wednesday.

“And it happened here in London.”

Politicians have to say such things, but the crowing was a little embarrassing. Yes, London wants to become the Western trading hub for the renminbi.

But until the RMB is fully convertible - and the widening of its trading band to 1% from 0.5% last week was a step in that direction - that goal remains little more than a pipe dream.

It’s just as likely for that to happen in New York or Sao Paulo -- given Brazil’s growing trade links with China links -- even if they don’t have any RMB-listed bonds on their exchanges.

In any case, bonds get issued all over the world. The UK’s strongest bank listing a renminbi bond in London? That is no more important than a US dollar-denominated Eurobond issued by a Russian borrower being listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.

Osborne made a spectacle of it because it’s China; he wouldn’t have made a big fuss about HSBC listing an Aussie-dollar bond in London.

To put the deal and the Dim Sum market in context: since the start of 2011, total issuance in this market is about USD21.5bn. Out of that, foreign CNH issuance amounts to just over USD5bn.

And the HSBC deal amounts to a little over USD300m -- well short of the benchmark size that real money investors seek in the international capital markets.

The deal is targeting a non-Asian investor base.

But customer deposits denominated in renminbi and held in London total just Rmb35bn (USD5.5bn). It’s not a deep liqidity pool. The vast majority of UK-listed Dim Sum bonds will still rely on the Rmb589bn of customer deposits held in Hong Kong.

HSBC -- and any other likely UK issuer -- will get good European distribution because they are UK credits. A Chinese borrower is more likely to rely on liquidity in Hong Kong, irrespective of whether the issue is listed in London.