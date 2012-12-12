FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. economy could be 'booming' with fiscal cliff deal-Dimon
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. economy could be 'booming' with fiscal cliff deal-Dimon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States could have a “booming economy” in a couple of months if lawmakers in Washington reached an agreement to deal with the looming spending cuts and tax increases known as the fiscal cliff, JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said.

A successful deal could mean 4 percent economic growth and a drop in unemployment, Dimon said Wednesday at a New York Times conference in New York. A deal would need to link any tax increases with spending cuts, he said.

“The table is set very well right now,” Dimon said, citing healthy businesses, an increase in jobs and an improved housing market. “Let’s just keep it going.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.