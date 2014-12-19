FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dinamia announces merger with N+1
December 19, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dinamia announces merger with N+1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19(Reuters) - Dinamia Capital Privado SCR :

* Said on Thursday signed agreement to merge with N mas Uno IBG SA (N+1)

* Shareholders of Dinamia to own 43 percent of merged company and shareholders of N+1 to own 57 percent

* Says company will be listed

* Created company will expand its service portfolio and will be involved in asset management, financial advisory, direct investments

* Sees FY 2014 net income after merger at 40 million euros ($49.12 million)

* Sees FY 2014 assets under management after merger at around 3.10 billion euros ($3.81 billion)

Source text: bit.ly/1z2ZPCr

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8143 euros Gdynia Newsroom

