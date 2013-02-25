FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marcato Capital raises stake in DineEquity to 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

Marcato Capital raises stake in DineEquity to 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Marcato Capital Management raised its stake in DineEquity Inc, making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the restaurant operator.

Marcato, run by Richard McGuire, one of the former partners of activist investor William Ackman, had a stake of 9.4 percent as of Feb. 20, compared with 5.5 percent as of Dec. 19.

Earlier this month, Marcato said it planned to nominate candidates to the board of Lear Corp, after disclosing a stake of 5.2 percent in the auto parts maker.

DineEquity, which owns the Applebee’s and the IHOP restaurant brands, is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Wednesday before markets open. Its third-quarter earnings had beat estimates with the help of gains on the sale of its restaurants to franchisees.

Marcato’s top holdings include NCR Corp, Corrections Corp Of America, GenCorp Inc and Cincinnati Bell Inc.

Shares of Glendale, California-based DineEquity, which have risen more than 41 percent in the last six months, were down 1 percent at $73.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.