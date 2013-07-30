FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Applebee's, IHOP parent DineEquity results beat, shares soar
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2013 / 2:57 PM / in 4 years

Applebee's, IHOP parent DineEquity results beat, shares soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - DineEquity Inc, the owner of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants, on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit that handily beat Wall Street’s view on better-than-expected sales at established restaurants.

Shares jumped over 8 percent.

Net income was $16.6 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with $15.9 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.02 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate by 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Closely watched same-restaurant sales were up 1.9 percent at IHOP and up 1.3 percent at Applebee‘s. Eight analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected a 0.8 percent fall at IHOP and a 0.5 percent rise at Applebees.

Shares in DineEquity were up $5.29 to $70.67 in morning trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.