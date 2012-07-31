FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DineEquity profit tops Street on lower costs, to cut jobs
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

DineEquity profit tops Street on lower costs, to cut jobs

Dhanya Skariachan

2 Min Read

July 31 - Restaurant chain operator DineEquity Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by lower costs and strength in its Applebee’s business.

The company said it plans to cut costs further by eliminating 100 jobs. The action is expected to generate about $10 million to $12 million in savings on an annual basis.

DineEquity, which also runs the IHOP restaurant chain, said Jean Birch, president of its IHOP business, will leave the company effective Aug. 27. DineEquity Chief Executive Officer Julia Stewart will assume day-to-day leadership of the brand until a successor is found, the company said.

Systemwide sales at established U.S. restaurants were up 0.7 percent at Applebee’s and down 1.4 percent at IHOP.

Net income in the second quarter was $15.9 million, or 88 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $284,000, or 2 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.06 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.01 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.