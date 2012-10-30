FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Applebee's parent reports higher-than-expected profit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Applebee's parent reports higher-than-expected profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - DineEquity Inc, which owns the Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant brands, reported a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street expectations, boosted by a higher gain on refranchise and the sale of Applebee’s company-operated restaurants.

Third-quarter net income tripled to $58.7 million, or $3.14 per share, from $15.5 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.03 per share in the latest quarter.

Total revenue fell 18 percent to $216.3 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 93 cents per share on revenue of $202.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.