FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lower costs help Applebee's owner DineEquity beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Lower costs help Applebee's owner DineEquity beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - DineEquity Inc, the owner of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants, reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit as costs nearly halved due to franchising.

Expenses fell about 43 percent to $68.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 92 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 25 percent at $161.3 million.

Net income fell to $18.7 million, or 97 cents per share, from $60.6 million, or $3.14 per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.