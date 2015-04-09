FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil tycoon Diniz raises Carrefour stake
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil tycoon Diniz raises Carrefour stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz has raised his stake in French retailer Carrefour to 5.07 percent from 2.4 percent, becoming its fourth-largest shareholder, Peninsula Participacoes, the investment vehicle overseeing Diniz’s fortune, said on Thursday.

Peninsula said it had no plans to increase its stake further and did not plan at this stage to ask for a board seat.

“This investment is in line with Peninsula’s long-term investment strategy and shows its confidence in Carrefour’s growth potential,” Peninsula said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

