Christian Dior CEO says no sign of China slowdown
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 28, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Christian Dior CEO says no sign of China slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Luxury goods maker Christian Dior sees no signs of a slowdown in China, and trends in Europe and the United States remain positive, the chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

“We don’t feel a slowdown in China. Trends are good even in Europe where thankfully there are tourists [to drive demand],” said Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive of Dior, after a presentation of the spring-summer 2013 collection. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
