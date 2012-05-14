UPDATE 1-Diploma profit jumps as seals revenue rise

* H1 profit rises 21 pct to 23.3 mln stg

* Rev up 13 pct

* Says expect to make progress in second-half of the year

May 14 (Reuters) - British technical products supplier Diploma Plc’s half-yearly profit increased 21 percent, helped by strong performance in its seals segment in North America, especially in the aftermarket business.

Pretax profit rose to 23.3 million pounds for the first half of the year from 19.3 million pounds a year earlier. Adjusted operating margins rose to 20.8 percent from 19.6 percent.

October-March revenue rose 13 percent to 127.1 million pounds. Revenue from the company’s seals business increased 28 percent to 48 million pounds.

Seals accounts for more than a third of Diploma’s revenue and is its largest business, followed by controls and life sciences. In the seals segment, more than half the revenue comes from aftermarket business, involving repair and maintenance.

The company expects to progress in the second half of the year, helped by strong trading in key businesses and the acquisitions it made, Chief Executive Bruce Thompson said in a statement on Monday.

Diploma, which recently acquired J Royal Co to extend its developing industrial seals business in North America, also increased its interim dividend by 20 percent to 4.2 pence per share.

The FTSE-250 company’s shares were trading down about 3 pct to 447 pence at 0705 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.