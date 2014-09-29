FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diploma expects 6 pct rise in full-year revenue
#Basic Materials
September 29, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Diploma expects 6 pct rise in full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, said it expected revenue to increase by about six percent in the year ending Sept 30.

The company, which also supplies engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, said it spent about 16 million pounds (about $25 million) on acquisitions during the financial year and now has a promising pipeline of opportunities. (1 US dollar = 0.6161 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
