FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hydraulic seals maker Diploma posts higher profit
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 12, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Hydraulic seals maker Diploma posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - British industrial wiring and component maker Diploma Plc said first-half pretax profit rose about 2 percent as revenue increased in all three of its business divisions.

Diploma, which supplies hydraulic seals and components for Formula 1 cars, said pre-tax profit rose to 24.2 million pounds ($40.75 million) in the six months ended March 31 from 23.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The London-based company, which gets about three quarters of its revenue from outside the UK, said revenue increased about 6 percent to 148.6 million pounds, even as a strong pound continued to weigh on its results. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tasim Zahid and Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.