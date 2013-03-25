Diploma estimates 10 pct rise in first-half revenue

March 25 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc, a supplier of technical products ranging from hydraulic seals to electrical scalpels, estimated a 10 percent rise in revenue in the first half, driven by strong sales in its life sciences business and acquisitions.

The company estimated a 3 percent rise in revenue on an underlying basis for the six months ending March 31.

In the life sciences business, which supplies surgical instruments primarily in North America, first-half revenue is estimated to increase on the back of the acquisition of 80 percent of Australia-based Diagnostic Solutions in June, and strong growth in consumable and service sales.

The company expects the acquisition of J Royal in December 2011 by its seals unit and another two by its controls division to drive revenue in the first half.

However, Diploma said underlying revenue in its controls business, which accounts for about a third of the company’s revenue, was estimated to decline, hindered by the effects of government spending cuts and economic uncertainty in the unit’s core continental European and British industrial, aerospace and defence industries.

In the seals unit, which distributes ball bearings and seals for bulldozers, cranes and other heavy machinery, underlying revenue growth is estimated to be limited due to strong prior-year comparatives.

The company estimated that operating margins have declined from a year earlier, in line with Diploma’s expectations, due to investments.

Diploma’s shares closed at 580.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.