Diploma revenue rises on seals business

July 30 (Reuters) - British technical products supplier Diploma Plc said revenue rose 5 percent for the third quarter helped by its seal business in North America, but the rate of underlying growth in that business slowed compared to the first half.

Year-to-date revenue from its seals business, which supplies hydraulic seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits for heavy mobile machinery and industrial equipment, increased 28 percent, helped by the acquisition of J Royal Co in December, the company said.

Seals accounts for more than a third of Diploma’s revenue and is its largest business, followed by controls and life sciences.

Year-to-date revenue in the company’s life sciences business was up 4 percent, while that from its controls business grew 6 percent.

Shares in the company, which have gained 26 percent since the start of the year, closed at 446 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.