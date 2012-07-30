FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diploma revenue rises on seals business
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 30, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 5 years ago

Diploma revenue rises on seals business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - British technical products supplier Diploma Plc said revenue rose 5 percent for the third quarter helped by its seal business in North America, but the rate of underlying growth in that business slowed compared to the first half.

Year-to-date revenue from its seals business, which supplies hydraulic seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits for heavy mobile machinery and industrial equipment, increased 28 percent, helped by the acquisition of J Royal Co in December, the company said.

Seals accounts for more than a third of Diploma’s revenue and is its largest business, followed by controls and life sciences.

Year-to-date revenue in the company’s life sciences business was up 4 percent, while that from its controls business grew 6 percent.

Shares in the company, which have gained 26 percent since the start of the year, closed at 446 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.