FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diploma revenue rises on acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 16, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Diploma revenue rises on acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Technical products supplier Diploma Plc reported a 14 percent rise in sales in the first quarter, boosted by acquisitions.

Excluding acquisitions and currency effects, sales increased 5 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The growth was led by Diploma’s Life Sciences unit, which serves the healthcare and environmental markets. Sales in the unit rose 17 percent, helped by the acquisition of 80 percent of Diagnostic Solutions in June last year.

The seals business -- which supplies hydraulic seals, gaskets, cylinders, components and kits for heavy machinery and industrial equipment -- posted revenue growth of 12 percent.

The company also warned that conditions across its Controls business -- which supplies wiring, connectors, fasteners to the aerospace and defence industries and to teams competing in the Formula One, IndyCar and Nascar racing series -- remained challenging due to the economic turmoil in Europe.

The United Kingdom and Continental Europe are the unit’s largest markets.

Shares in Diploma closed at 538 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They gained 63 percent through last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.