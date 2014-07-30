UK's Diploma 9-month revenue rises on continued demand

July 30 (Reuters) - Diploma Plc, a maker of industrial wiring systems and components, said nine-month revenue surged 6 percent, led by continued demand from aerospace, motorsport and healthcare industries.

The company, which supplies products ranging from hydraulic seals to engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, said operating margins have been robust for the nine months ended June 30.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company have risen 11 percent in last one year. They closed at 625 pence on Tuesday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)