Centrica unit Direct Energy lays off 19 Calgary energy traders
September 10, 2013 / 8:02 PM / in 4 years

Centrica unit Direct Energy lays off 19 Calgary energy traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Direct Energy, the North America subsidiary of Britain’s Centrica Plc, laid off 19 energy traders from its Calgary, Alberta, office on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

“Change is a constant part of business. We must evolve with the changing needs of our customers and our business and unfortunately we had to take that step today,” the spokesman said when asked about the reason for the lay offs.

He declined to specify whether those affected were gas or power traders, or how many traders were left at the Calgary office.

Direct Energy, which delivers energy to six million customers in Canada and the United States, has no plans for further lay offs in other offices, he said.

