MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spanish insurance company Mapfre said on Thursday it had acquired the Italian and German affiliates of UK-based general insurer Direct Line for 550 million euros (702.19 million US dollar).

The deal would bring insurance premiums of 714 million euros and 1.6 million clients, Mapfre said in a statement to the Spanish regulator. (1 US dollar = 0.7833 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Robert Hetz)