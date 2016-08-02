FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Direct Line's H1 operating profit falls
August 2, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Insurer Direct Line's H1 operating profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group reported a 3.6 percent fall in first-half operating profit from ongoing operations, hurt by lower investment gains and the new Flood Re levy.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said operating profit from ongoing operations fell to 323.6 million pounds ($426.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 335.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said it would pay a special dividend of 10 pence per share.

On the new European capital rules for insurers that came in January 2016, Direct Line said its Solvency II capital ratio was 184 percent after dividends. ($1 = 0.7590 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
