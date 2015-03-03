FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer Direct Line reports higher full-year pretax profit
March 3, 2015

Insurer Direct Line reports higher full-year pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group reported a 12 percent increase in full-year pretax profit from continuing operations and said it would pay a second special dividend of 4 pence per share.

Britain’s largest motor insurer said it expects a combined operating ratio - a comparison of claims to premiums - of 94 percent to 96 percent in 2015 after normalising for claims from major weather events.

The FTSE-100 company reported a pretax profit from continuing operations of 456.8 million pounds ($702.7 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with 407.3 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6501 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Roshni Menon and Robin Paxton)

