FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 hours
Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Venezuela
Opposition leaders Lopez, Ledezma taken from homes
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Business
Seed funding slows in Silicon Valley
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 1, 2017 / 6:27 AM / in 3 hours

Insurer Direct Line reports 9.5 pct rise in H1 profit

1 Min Read

Aug 1 - Direct Line Insurance Group, Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 9.5 percent rise in first-half profit on higher insurance.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said operating profit from ongoing operations rose to 354.2 million pounds ($467.93 million) for the six months, from 323.6 million a year earlier.

Gross written premiums rose 5 percent to 1.69 billion pounds, with a 10 percent rise in gross written motor premiums.

The company also raised its interim dividend by 1.9 pence to 6.8 pence per share.

$1 = 0.7569 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.