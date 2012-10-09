FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Direct Line IPO price now 170-177.5 pence - sources
October 9, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

Direct Line IPO price now 170-177.5 pence - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland will offer at least 30 percent of shares in its insurance business Direct Line at a price of between 170 pence and 177.5 pence per share, sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

The part-nationalised bank had initially set a range of between 160 pence and 195 pence for the offering and had said it would sell between 25 percent and 33 percent.

RBS will now raise a minimum of 765 million pounds ($1.2 billion) from the sale.

The bank, which is 82 percent owned by the government after receiving a bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, was told to sell Direct Line by EU regulators as a condition for taking state aid.

