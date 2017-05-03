LONDON May 3 British motor and home insurer
Direct Line Insurance Group reported a 4.2 percent rise
in gross written premiums in the first quarter, boosted by
strong performance in its auto business, it said on Wednesday.
Gross written premiums rose to 810 million pounds ($1.04
billion), in line with a forecast by analysts KBW.
Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and
Privilege, said in a statement it continued to target a 2017
combined operating ratio in a 93-95 percent range for continuing
operations.
Combined ratio is a measure of underwriting profitability in
which a level below 100 percent indicates a profit.
However, performance in home insurance was "challenging",
Direct Line said, due to a rise in claims costs.
Gross written premiums fell 3.9 percent in home insurance
from a year earlier, compared with an 8.9 percent rise in motor
gross written premium.
($1 = 0.7759 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)