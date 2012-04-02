FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DirectCash Payments to buy Australia's Customers Ltd
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 4:45 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-DirectCash Payments to buy Australia's Customers Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Deal totals about $178 million

* DirectCash to pay A$1.27 per share in cash

April 2 (Reuters) - ATM services provider DirectCash Payments Inc said it has agreed to buy Australian peer Customers Ltd for about A$173 million ($178.63 million) in cash to expand its business globally.

DirectCash has agreed to pay Customers A$1.27 per share in cash, it said in a statement.

At signing, Customers will have A$37 million in outstanding debt.

DirectCash expects the deal to add to its funds from operations per share in the first fiscal year. It will fund the transaction with a combination of debt and equity financing, it said.

Following the acquisition, expected to close in the third quarter of 2012, DirectCash will have ATM operations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom and the United States.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.