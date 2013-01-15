FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Direct Edge to apply for Brazil bourse license within weeks
January 15, 2013

Direct Edge to apply for Brazil bourse license within weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the fourth-largest U.S. stock exchange operator, plans to apply for a license to operate a Brazilian bourse in “a matter of weeks,” a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan is part of Direct Edge’s efforts to grow outside its home turf in markets with high growth potential and robust trading volumes, said Anthony Barchetto, Direct Edge’s head of strategy, who oversees business development and external partnerships at the Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm.

