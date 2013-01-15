Direct Edge to apply for Brazil bourse license within weeks

SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the fourth-largest U.S. stock exchange operator, plans to apply for a license to operate a Brazilian bourse in “a matter of weeks,” a senior executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The plan is part of Direct Edge’s efforts to grow outside its home turf in markets with high growth potential and robust trading volumes, said Anthony Barchetto, Direct Edge’s head of strategy, who oversees business development and external partnerships at the Jersey City, New Jersey-based firm.