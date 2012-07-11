Canada's TMX in talks to buy Direct Edge -WSJ

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, is in talks to buy U.S. stock-market operator Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The negotiations will not likely be completed until TMX clears remaining regulatory hurdles related to its own agreement to be acquired by Maple Group, a consortium of Canadian banks and pension funds, the Journal said.

A spokesman for Direct Edge, the No. 4 U.S. stock exchange by volume, declined to comment on the story. A spokeswoman for TMX said the exchange operator does not comment on rumors.

Direct Edge is owned by a consortium that includes the International Securities Exchange, Knight Capital Group, Citadel Derivatives Group, Goldman Sachs Group, and J.P. Morgan.