BRIEF-Direct Line reiterates 2014 combined operating ratio target
May 2, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Direct Line reiterates 2014 combined operating ratio target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Direct Line Insurance Group Plc :

* Gross written premium (at constant currency) for ongoing operations 15.1 pct lower for Q1 of 2014 compared with Q1 of 2013

* Motor gross written premium 10.2 pct lower compared to Q1 of 2013

* Investment income yield of 2.2 pct for Q1 of 2014 (Q1 2013: 2.0 pct)

* Reiterate 2014 aim to achieve a combined operating ratio in range of 95 pct to 97 pct for ongoing operations, assuming a normal level of weather claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

