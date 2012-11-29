CORRECTED-Insurer Direct Line says 236 jobs at risk

(corrects to 30 pct from 20 pct in second paragraph)

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Direct Line Group, the insurer spun out of Royal Bank of Scotland, said it could lose another 236 jobs as it closes in on a targeted 100 million pounds ($159.83 million) of cost cuts.

Direct Line, which has already announced over 900 job losses, said the latest cuts would affect its commercial, risk, and customer divisions, and would help it achieve a further 30 percent of the cost reduction target.

Direct Line, Britain’s biggest motor insurer, said in September that it had achieved about 50 percent of the planned cost cuts. ($1 = 0.6257 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Sinead Cruise)